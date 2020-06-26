Like he has every offseason since the start of his sophomore year of high school, Najee Harris turned to longtime trainer Marcus Malu this summer looking to improve on his game. The five-star back surprised many by forgoing the NFL draft this year, opting instead to return to Alabama for his senior season.

He still had something to prove.

Harris fancies himself as a future first-round pick, an evaluation that wasn’t necessarily shared by NFL scouts this offseason. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound back broke the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his career last season. He was also a productive receiver out of the backfield, hauling in 27 receptions for 304 yards through the air, including seven receiving touchdowns — the most ever by an Alabama back.

So what’s left to show?

“He came to me and said,‘Marcus, I need to feel explosive,’ Malu told BamaInsider. “This offseason, we’ve really focused a lot on getting him that explosion.”

Harris posted one run longer than 30 yards last season. According to Pro Football Focus, the bruising back gained just 28.4 percent of his yardage on runs that went 15 yards or more. For comparison, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, the only running back taken in the first round of this year’s NFL draft, gained 44.7 percent of his yardage on such plays.

That lack of breakaway ability likely contributed to Harris’ day-two evaluation, something that didn’t sit well with the star back. During an intense couple of months back home in California this offseason, he and Malu set out to change that perception.

Malu still remembers training Harris during his high school days when the prized recruit made a habit of working out up to four or five times a day. He also remembers the Antioch Police Department having to dispatch an officer to monitor the young back during late-night workouts when he snuck onto his high school field.

“He’s still the same Najee,” Malu said with a laugh. “Same kid as back then, nothing changes.”

That phrase, “nothing changes,” has been Malu’s motto since he first started working with Harris. This offseason was no different than the others in terms of workload as he and Harris have always prided themselves in taking things to another level in the weight room.

“We make our hard work seem easy,” Malu said. “Our easy work is everybody else’s hard work. What we do normally is what people consider crazy or too much. That’s where we want it because there’s less than 1 percent that get paid on Sunday. Not everyone gets that, so that’s why we’ve always had to work so hard.”

The difference this offseason came in the technique. Malu said he switched things up a bit, creating a series of single-leg exercises while also implementing a combination of upper and lower-body work during drills to provide both power and mobility.