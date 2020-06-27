2022 four-star RB on Alabama offer, Saban and favorite former Tide player
Running back Gi’Bran Payne heard from Alabama for the first time on Wednesday. Crimson Tide running backs coach Charles Huff didn’t waste any time before offering the 2022 four-star prospect from Ohio.
“Definitely one of my top schools,” Payne said. “Honestly Alabama is still really the best team in the nation to me. Really, even the year they had this year, you’re still playing (at) Alabama.”
Payne has received 21 offers so far from schools, including Penn State, Michigan and Wisconsin.
“Every time he touches the ball on offense or on special teams, he’s a threat to score a touchdown,” Payne’s coach Pat McLaughlin said. “He’s one of those guys that make the cut and still accelerate. He doesn’t lose speed when he makes a cut. He can make guys miss.”
