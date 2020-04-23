Today Tony Tsoukalas and Tyler Waldrep will provide their opinions on how many Alabama players will be drafted in the first round of this year's NFL draft.

We all miss football. While we might not have it at the moment, the promise of a 2020 season is a welcomed distraction in these trying days. To help pass the time, BamaInsider is answering 20 important questions concerning the 2020 football season.

At least three Alabama players have heard their names called in the first round of the last three drafts. Seven of the 11 Crimson Tide first-rounders taken during that stretch were defensive players.

That won’t be the case this year. All reports indicate that the Crimson Tide’s first four selections will be quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. and receivers Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III (not necessarily in that order).

Most, if not all, analysts view those four players as a top-four option at their respective positions.

2019 stats and BamaInsider position rankings:

Tagovailoa: 180-of-252, 2,840 passing yards, 33 TDs and 3 INTs. He should be the second quarterback drafted.

Ruggs: 40 receptions for 746 yards and seven touchdowns. He should be the second receiver selected in the draft.

Jeudy: 77 receptions for 1,163 yards and 10 touchdowns. He should be the third receiver to hear his name called.

Wills: Pass-blocking grade of 82.5 and run-blocking grade of 90.5. He should be the top tackle taken.