The quarterback position is always bound to generate the most attention in the days leading up to the NFL Draft. However, the stars of this year’s class are the players catching the passes.

This year’s crop of receivers has a chance to make history with as many as seven wideouts projected as first-rounders by various analysts. The leaders among that list include Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III as well as Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb.

Each member of that trio has been tabbed as the top receiver in at least one major mock draft. Most analysts project the three to be selected in quick succession anywhere from picks No. 9-15. During a Thursday teleconference, NFL.com draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah broke down all receivers, stating Lamb is his top choice followed by Jeudy and Ruggs. Here’s a look at how each of them stacks up against each other.

We graded each receiver on five categories: hands, after the catch, deep-ball threat, big-play ability and performance against top-40 defenses. Stats and ratings were used from Pro Football Focus. The winner in each category was awarded three points, while second place received two points and third place received one point.