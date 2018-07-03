Alabama is set to take part in SEC Media Days on July 18, marking the unofficial start to the Crimson Tide’s 2018 season. Before head coach Nick Saban or any of the Alabama players take the podium at the College Football Hall of Fame, BamaInsider.com will pass the time counting down 18 important questions as the Crimson Tide looks to repeat as champions and claim an 18th national this season.

Damien Harris came to Alabama as the No. 1 running back in the nation, topping a 2015 class that included Saquon Barkley, Derrius Guice and Kerryon Johnson. During his freshman season in Tuscaloosa, Ala., the five-star talent watched as Derrick Henry rushed for a school-record 2,219 yards and 28 touchdowns en route to winning the Heisman Trophy. That year, Henry carried the ball 395 times, including 40-carry games against Auburn and Florida. In Harris’ three-year career at Alabama, he has yet to be given the ball 20 times in a game.



It’s not that Harris’ time at Alabama has been a bust. In fact, it’s been anything but. The senior back could become the first Crimson Tide back to rush for 1,000 or more yards for three straight seasons and will set Alabama’s all-time rushing mark if he runs for 1,397 or more yards this year. That is if he gets enough carries to do so.

So far, Harris hasn’t been concerned by his lack of touches, stating that the limited carries help him stay fresh throughout the game. That’s a good thing considering he’ll most likely share the load with a crowded backfield again this season. While Harris figures to be the starter, sophomores Najee Harris and Brian Robinson are considered by some to be the most talented backs on the team while junior Josh Jacobs serves as a valuable change-of-pace option.

