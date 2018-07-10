Alabama is set to take part in SEC Media Days on July 18, marking the unofficial start to the Crimson Tide’s 2018 season. Before head coach Nick Saban or any of the Alabama players take the podium at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, BamaInsider.com will pass the time counting down 18 important questions as the Crimson Tide looks to repeat as champions and claim an 18th national title this season.

Six months removed from the heroic comeback in the national championship game, the image of Tua Tagovailoa’s game-winning touchdown to DeVonta Smith is still fresh on Alabama fans minds. Apparently, the oddsmakers in Las Vegas haven’t forgotten either.

Despite not yet nailing down the starting quarterback position at Alabama, Tagovailoa received the second-best odds to win this season’s Heisman Trophy in the latest update from Las Vegas Superbook last week. Oddsmakers currently have the sophomore quarterback at 8/1 odds to hoist the trophy, trailing only Stanford running back Bryce Love at 6/1.

Tagovailoa shares 8/1 odds with Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor. Running back Damien Harris is the only other Alabama player with decent odds at 18/1. He’s joined by a host of quarterbacks, including Georgia’s Jake Fromm, Penn State's Trace McSorley, Oregon’s Justin Herbert and Arizona’s Kahlil Tate.

