17 Alabama commits headline latest Rivals 250 rankings
The Rivals250 rankings were released on Tuesday and Alabama was heavily represented. The Crimson Tide has 17 commits who made the new Rivals250 list good for second in the SEC with Georgia leading the conference with 18 commits in the new rankings.
Here's a look at where Alabama's commits fall in the new Rivals 250 along with some other prospects that the Crimson Tide is heavily recruiting.
Commitments
New Ranking: 7
Old Ranking: 25
Status: Committed to Alabama. Chose the Crimson Tide over Georgia, Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame.
New Ranking: 29
Old Ranking: 27
Status: Committed to Alabama. Chose the Crimson Tide over Georgia, Clemson and Notre Dame.
New Ranking: 36
Old Ranking: 36
Status: Committed to Alabama. Chose the Crimson Tide over Texas, Oklahoma, Georgia and Texas A&M.
New Ranking: 50
Old Ranking: 92
Status: Committed to Alabama. Chose the Crimson Tide over Auburn, Florida State, Georgia and LSU.
New Ranking: 67
Old Ranking: 46
Status: Committed to Alabama. Chose the Crimson Tide over Auburn, LSU, Miami and Florida.
New Ranking: 70
Old Ranking: 37
Status: Committed to Alabama. Chose the Crimson Tide over Georgia, Oklahoma, Miami and Notre Dame.
New Ranking: 83
Old Ranking: 49
Status: Committed to Alabama. Chose the Crimson Tide over Auburn and Texas A&M.
New Ranking: 91
Old Ranking: 116
Status: Committed to Alabama. Chose the Crimson Tide over Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M and Baylor.
New Ranking: 98
Old Ranking: 81
Status: Committed to Alabama. Chose the Crimson Tide over Tennessee, Ole Miss, Auburn and Oklahoma.
New Ranking: 110
Old Ranking: 98
Status: Committed to Alabama. Chose the Crimson Tide over Texas A&M, LSU, Kentucky and South Carolina.
New Ranking: 139
Old Ranking: 114
Status: Committed to Alabama. Chose the Crimson Tide over Missouri, Michigan State, Tennessee and Illinois.
New Ranking: 150
Old Ranking: 118
Status: Committed to Alabama. Chose the Crimson Tide over Clemson, Texas, Tennessee and Auburn.
New Ranking: 184
Old Ranking: 174
Status: Committed to Alabama. Chose the Crimson Tide over Oklahoma, Iowa State, Arkansas and Kansas State.
New Ranking: 201
Old Ranking: 161
Status: Committed to Alabama. Chose the Crimson Tide over Missouri, Iowa, Nebraska and Iowa State.
New Ranking: 233
Old Ranking: 221
Status: Committed to Alabama. Chose the Crimson Tide over Miami, Louisville, Tennessee and UCLA.
New Ranking: 235
Old Ranking: 147
Status: Committed to Alabama. Chose the Crimson Tide over South Carolina, Georgia Tech, Stanford and Penn State.
New Ranking: 238
Old Ranking: 238
Status: Committed to Alabama. Chose the Crimson Tide over Georgia, Auburn, Tennessee and Ole Miss.
Prospects Alabama is still recruiting
New Ranking: 14
Old Ranking: 15
Status: Committed to Iowa. Has 47 scholarship offers including Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame and Ohio State.
New Ranking: 19
Old Ranking: 10
Status: Undecided. Has 37 scholarship offers including Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Florida and Florida State.
New Ranking: 21
Old Ranking: 20
Status: Undecided. Has 23 scholarship offers including Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Ohio State and Notre Dame.
New Ranking: 33
Old Ranking: 40
Status: Committed to Florida. Has 31 scholarship offers including Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, LSU and Georgia.
New Ranking: 38
Old Ranking: 68
Status: Undecided. Has 26 scholarship offers including Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Florida and Clemson.
New Ranking: 52
Old Ranking: 55
Status: Undecided. Has 23 scholarship offers including Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Florida and Ohio State.
New Ranking: 54
Old Ranking: 62
Status: Committed to Clemson. Has 44 scholarship offers including Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Florida and Florida State.
New Ranking: 61
Old Ranking: NR
Status: Undecided. Has 32 scholarship offers including Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Florida State and Georgia.
New Ranking: 71
Old Ranking: 77
Status: Committed to Ole Miss. Has 12 scholarship offers including, Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida and LSU.
New Ranking: 102
Old Ranking: 182
Status: Undecided. Has 30 scholarship offers including Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Oklahoma and Miami.
New Ranking: 107
Old Ranking: NR
Status: Undecided. Has 31 scholarship offers including Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Kentucky and LSU.
New Ranking: 222
Old Ranking: NR
Status: Committed to Georgia. Has 27 scholarship offers including Alabama, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, LSU and Kentucky.