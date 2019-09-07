10 Takeaways: Alabama Crimson Tide flexes at home posting 62 on NMSU
The Alabama Crimson Tide rolled past the New Mexico State Aggies on Saturday by a score of 62-10. Today, Kyle Henderson the managing editor of BamaInsider.com provides 10 strong takeaways following the game.
Offensive Takeaways
1. Big balanced offense
For a second straight week, the Crimson Tide displayed a very balanced offensive attack that put up plenty of yards as well as points. Over the first two games of the season, Alabama is averaging 557.5 yards of offense under first-year offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian and scoring 52.0 points per game. Against New Mexico State on Saturday, the Crimson Tide racked up a mind-blowing 603-yards and averaged 9.3-yards per play.
2. Short passing tree makes Tua even more deadly
Tua has been highly efficient in the first two games of the season and while a few long balls that fall incomplete might stand out, it’s the mid-range passes that are racking up yards for Tagovailoa. Last season, Alabama fans were accustomed to seeing 20.0 to 18.0-yards per catch from their receivers, but this season you’re seeing a more methodical approach from the offense.
In week one, Jerry Jeudy caught 10 passes for 137-yards, his average was 13.7. Saturday against the Aggies, Jerry Jeudy caught for eight receptions for 103-yards with an average of 12.9, Henry Ruggs III who caught for four-receptions for 66-yards had an average of 16.5. This offensive approach keeps the offense on the field, keeps the chains moving, and has proven to still be highly effective in reaching the end-zone.
3. The running game is oddly efficient
What to make of the running game? Saban said following the game that the running game showed improvement and when you watch the game it seems as though Alabama isn’t moving the football as you’d like to see them move it on the ground, but the numbers tell a different story.
The Crimson Tide ran the football 32 times for 318-yards on Saturday, with four touchdowns and an average of 9.9-yards per carry. Sure, freshman’s Keilan Robinson’s 74-yard touchdown run increased the average as well as Henry Ruggs III’s 75-yard catch behind the line of scrimmage that he took to the house, but Najee Harris still averaged 5.7 per carry and Brian Robinson averaged 5.2-yards per carry. So as you can see the running game is producing, but there still seems as though there could be some improvement.
4. NFL Talent continues to shine at the receiver position
As you saw during the first play of the game, Henry Ruggs III is one of the fastest players in all of college football. As Ruggs accelerated down the sideline, he put it into an extra gear that only exists in the NFL. Jerry Jeudy continues to play like a man amongst boys and already has 18 receptions for 240-yards with four-touchdowns in just two games. DeVonta Smith has recorded 10 receptions for 101-yards to open the season and some of the downfield blocking he executed on Saturday helped spring some big plays for the offense.
Then there is sophomore Jaylen Waddle who has seven receptions for 142-yards and looks like he’s shot out of a cannon each time he touches the football. In time, all four of these receivers will grace our Sunday televisions playing on hopefully your favorite NFL squad.
5. Offensive line standouts
In case you missed it, Chris Owens was held out of Saturday’s game with what sources told us was concussion protocol. In stepped Florida State grad transfer Landon Dickerson who fared very well on the day. In at right guard was senior Matt Womack who had a very strong day dominating the opposition all game long. Freshman Darrian Dalcourt, Pierce Quick, and Tanner Bowels also saw action today.
Defensive Takeaways
6. Patrick Surtain II is playing high-level football
Surtain is everywhere, anytime there is a big play on defense, Surtain likely caused it. Against Duke, he had a pro-football focus grade out of over 90.8 as he was targeted four-times and only allowed two receptions and while he only had one tackle against NMSU, he managed to come away with a timely interception and also forced a fumble.
This is great news as the defense could always use more playmakers and Surtain is proving to be that guy that is in the right place at the right time and it’s clear that he is well prepared each weekend.
7. Freshmen all over the place
As you know, the Crimson Tide start three true freshmen on the defensive side of the football. DJ Dale at defensive tackle had two tackles today, inside linebacker Shane Lee had 5 tackles and now has 11 on the season, Christian Harris recorded just one tackle on the day after recording six tackles against Duke in week one. Jordan Battle got his first career start against New Mexico State and he finished with five tackles on the day after recording his first interception last week against Duke.
Other true freshmen that played against New Mexico State included: Byron Young (defensive line) who had three tackles, King Mwikuta (outside linebacker) who had three tackles, DeMarrco Hellmans (defensive back) who had three tackles, and Scooby Carter (defensive back) who recorded one tackle.
8. The pass rush has impressed
The Crimson Tide recorded three sacks on Saturday against the Aggies, but that number does not paint an accurate picture of the pass rush. Alabama’s Anfernee Jennings had two quarterback hurries with one sack and displayed a great ability to get to the quarterback for a second straight week.
Terrell Lewis who had two tackles Saturday with two quarterback hurries has looked exceptional to start the season and Alabama fans have to still be dreaming about that big sack he recorded back in week one. Safety Jared Mayden also had a quarterback sack as did defensive lineman LaBryan Ray.
9. Still untested, but South Carolina looms
The Crimson Tide’s defense has allowed just 13 points in their first two games, but let’s face it, Duke and New Mexico State have not had the talent to push Alabama around. Week three presents a much more intriguing matchup as Alabama heads to South Carolina to take on the Gamecocks who just racked up an incredible 775-yards of offense against Charleston Southern on Saturday winning by a score of 72-10. Gamecock quarterback Ryan Hillinski threw for 282-yards with two touchdowns, and running backs Kevin Harris and Mons Denson combined for 265-yards with four touchdowns.
Special Teams Takeaways
10. Will Reichard shines in home opener
Last weekend against Duke true freshman kicker Will Reichard was 0-2 missing from 49 and from 48-yards out. Against New Mexico State Reichard was 2-2 hitting a 48-yard field goal as well as hitting a 49-yard field goal. Reichard also kick-offed 11 times hitting nine touchbacks.
SEC Scoreboard and quick hits
No. 6 LSU (2-0) 45, No. 9 Texas (1-1) 38
- Quarterback Joe Burrow was 31 of 39 for 471-yards with 4 touchdowns
No. 1 Clemson (2-0) 24, No. 12 Texas A&M (1-0) 10
- Trevor Lawrence was 24 of 35 passing for 268-yards with 1 touchdown, A&M’s Kellen Mood was 24 of 42 for 236-yards with 1 touchdown
No. 3 Georgia (2-0) 63, Murray State 17 (1-1)
- The Bulldogs scored 35 points in the second quarter and were led by Jake Fromm who was 10 of 11 for 166-yards with 1 touchdown
No. Auburn (2-0) 24, Tulane (1-1) 6
- Freshman Bo Nix was 19 of 37 for 207-yards, JaTarvious Whitlow ran for 96-yards
No. 11 Florida (2-0) 45, UT Martin (1-1) 0
- Felipe Franks was 25 of 27 for 270-yards with 2 touchdowns
Missouri (1-1) 38, West Virginia 7 (1-1)
- Kelly Bryant was 17 of 25 for 150-yards with 3 touchdowns
South Carolina (1-1) 72, Charleston Southern (0-2) 10
- Gamecocks racked up over 700-yards, Ryan Hillinski threw for 282-yards with two touchdowns
Purdue (1-1) 42, Vanderbilt 24 (0-2)
- Boilmaker quarterback Elijah Sindelar was 34 of 52 for 509-yards with 5 touchdowns
Miss. State (2-0) 38, Southern Miss (1-1) 15
- Bulldog running back Kylin Hill ran for 123-yards with 1 touchdown
BYU (1-1) 29, Tennessee (0-2) 26 Final OT
- Vols start 0-2 for the first time since 1988
Kentucky (2-0) 38, Eastern Michigan (1-1) 17
- Eastern Michigan QB Mike Glass threw for 337-yards
Ole Miss (1-1) 31, Arkansas (1-1) 17
- Matt Corral was 16 of 24 for 246-yards with two touchdowns
