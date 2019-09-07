The Alabama Crimson Tide rolled past the New Mexico State Aggies on Saturday by a score of 62-10. Today, Kyle Henderson the managing editor of BamaInsider.com provides 10 strong takeaways following the game.

1. Big balanced offense

For a second straight week, the Crimson Tide displayed a very balanced offensive attack that put up plenty of yards as well as points. Over the first two games of the season, Alabama is averaging 557.5 yards of offense under first-year offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian and scoring 52.0 points per game. Against New Mexico State on Saturday, the Crimson Tide racked up a mind-blowing 603-yards and averaged 9.3-yards per play.

2. Short passing tree makes Tua even more deadly

Tua has been highly efficient in the first two games of the season and while a few long balls that fall incomplete might stand out, it’s the mid-range passes that are racking up yards for Tagovailoa. Last season, Alabama fans were accustomed to seeing 20.0 to 18.0-yards per catch from their receivers, but this season you’re seeing a more methodical approach from the offense.

In week one, Jerry Jeudy caught 10 passes for 137-yards, his average was 13.7. Saturday against the Aggies, Jerry Jeudy caught for eight receptions for 103-yards with an average of 12.9, Henry Ruggs III who caught for four-receptions for 66-yards had an average of 16.5. This offensive approach keeps the offense on the field, keeps the chains moving, and has proven to still be highly effective in reaching the end-zone.

3. The running game is oddly efficient

What to make of the running game? Saban said following the game that the running game showed improvement and when you watch the game it seems as though Alabama isn’t moving the football as you’d like to see them move it on the ground, but the numbers tell a different story.

The Crimson Tide ran the football 32 times for 318-yards on Saturday, with four touchdowns and an average of 9.9-yards per carry. Sure, freshman’s Keilan Robinson’s 74-yard touchdown run increased the average as well as Henry Ruggs III’s 75-yard catch behind the line of scrimmage that he took to the house, but Najee Harris still averaged 5.7 per carry and Brian Robinson averaged 5.2-yards per carry. So as you can see the running game is producing, but there still seems as though there could be some improvement.

4. NFL Talent continues to shine at the receiver position

As you saw during the first play of the game, Henry Ruggs III is one of the fastest players in all of college football. As Ruggs accelerated down the sideline, he put it into an extra gear that only exists in the NFL. Jerry Jeudy continues to play like a man amongst boys and already has 18 receptions for 240-yards with four-touchdowns in just two games. DeVonta Smith has recorded 10 receptions for 101-yards to open the season and some of the downfield blocking he executed on Saturday helped spring some big plays for the offense.

Then there is sophomore Jaylen Waddle who has seven receptions for 142-yards and looks like he’s shot out of a cannon each time he touches the football. In time, all four of these receivers will grace our Sunday televisions playing on hopefully your favorite NFL squad.

5. Offensive line standouts

In case you missed it, Chris Owens was held out of Saturday’s game with what sources told us was concussion protocol. In stepped Florida State grad transfer Landon Dickerson who fared very well on the day. In at right guard was senior Matt Womack who had a very strong day dominating the opposition all game long. Freshman Darrian Dalcourt, Pierce Quick, and Tanner Bowels also saw action today.