Alabama linebacker Will Anderson was named a first-team All-American by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) on Friday.

It's the second All-American honor for Anderson on the five lists recognized by the NCAA after recording 51 tackles, including 17 for a loss and 10 sacks during his junior season.

Kool-Aid McKinstry was also honored as he was named to the second team as a punt returner. McKinstry led the team with 317 punt return yards which also led the SEC and was second in the nation.

As a cornerback, McKinstry was also stellar leading Alabama with 12 pass breakups to go with 34 tackles, two for a loss and one sack.



Alabama's All-Americans

Walter Camp: Will Anderson (first team)

FWAA: Anderson (first team), Kool-Aid Mickinstry (second team)

Associated Press: Announced Monday

Sporting News: Announced Tuesday

AFCA: Announced Wednesday