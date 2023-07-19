NASHVILLE, Tenn. – One major area of importance for every Alabama football team is the defensive identity. In years past, the Crimson Tide has displayed an identity of being feared by the entire country every single week.

With a talented crew taking the field this season, the question arises: Can Alabama establish its feared defensive identity again?

The Saban era has seen many unforgettable legends come and go. Names such as Terrance Cody, CJ Mosley, Reuben Foster and Minkah Fitzpatrick, just to name a few, gave the Crimson Tide a reputation on defense that teams hated to go up against week in and week out.

Now with a talented crew incoming this season headlined by Kool-Aid McKinstry and Dallas Turner there is certainly potential for a highly touted defensive regiment in Tuscaloosa this year.

Whether it’s McKinstry leading the secondary by forcing turnovers and limiting plays through the air, or Turner drilling a receiver over the middle, the Crimson Tide defense will be one to keep an eye on all season.

During SEC Media Day on Wednesday, the young defensive stars expressed how eager they were to establish a defensive presence this season.

“Kevin Steele is showing a lot of the guys the true Alabama standard and the type of style we want to play on defense,” Turner said. “He’s been here a while. He has a history of being a good defensive coach so I feel like he’s going to bring the attributes that we need to have as a defense.”

It is evident that Turner respects his new defensive coordinator and believes that he will be crucial to the success of this upcoming season. Experience goes a long way and Turner recognizes the importance of it and how it can impact a young team such as this one.

Turner also trusts in Steele’s coaching style and how he allows the players to be themselves and become leaders in their own roles.

“There’s a lot of guys on the defense with a lot of experience and they know what they’re doing,” Turner said. “Kevin Steele is the type of guy who lets the players lead the defense in a way.”

Steele’s coaching style has seemed to mesh well with not only Turner, but the rest of the defense as well. The freedom that the players are given to lead within the team is something that can go a long way.

While this team has loads of talent across the board, it will be without the star linebacker, Will Anderson Jr. However, the impact that Anderson left behind will be carried out through Turner’s leadership.

“I feel like my leadership role will definitely change, but it’s really the same thing because he passed on everything he needed to pass on,” Turner said. “He paved a path for me.”

Offensive tackle J.C. Latham even had a few comments on the defense and how they have shown progression this summer so far.

“Guys are 11 hats to the ball, making sure they’re not just tagging off on the hit,” said Latham. “They’re in the best position not to just hit him, but run through him. Yeah, it’s definitely going to be a physical defense this year.”

As someone who scrimmages against this defense every day in practice, Latham can already see the presence that this Alabama defense is planning on establishing throughout the season. A physical defense is what the Crimson Tide program has made a reputation for, and plans to continue the trend.

Kool-Aid McKinstry also had a comment on the defensive standard for this season.

“The defense standard I feel like, is we play fast, we play physical, play hard, and play together,” McKinstry said. “Being together and being for each other when things get tough is huge as well.”

McKinstry knows the tradition that has been built in Bryant-Denny Stadium and knows the importance of keeping it as well.

With McKinstry and Turner passing down leadership advice from teammates in the past, this young defense could be brewing up a storm in Tuscaloosa.