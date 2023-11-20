TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama’s “Crimson Crane” might be making a comeback this week. The celebration, which was started in 2021 by John Metchie III and Jameson Williams, hasn’t been used much this season. However, this week’s Iron Bowl rivalry could see its revival.

For those who forgot, the “Crimson Crane” pose was inspired by the famous crane kick from the end of the 1984 movie, “The Karate Kid.” It became a staple celebration for Alabama during the 2021 season following touchdowns or big plays on defense.

That ramped up even more during the 2021 Iron Bowl when Auburn players mockingly stole the move while nearly upsetting Alabama inside Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Crimson Tide had the last laugh that night as Metchie flashed a final “Crimson Crane” to the Auburn student section moments after scoring the game-winning 2-point conversion in the fourth overtime of Alabama’s 24-22 win.

Crane kicks weren’t as popular for Alabama last season, but the Tide did make sure to bring them back during their 49-27 victory over the Tigers inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

So should we expect them this week when Alabama returns to The Plains?

“We remember it,” senior defensive back said when asked if Alabama players would bring back the celebration. “We might. We just have to see how the game goes.”

No. 8 Alabama (10-1, 7-0 in the SEC) is currently a 14.5-point favorite over Auburn (6-5, 3-4), according to the Caesers Sportsbook. Still, Jalen Milroe said he’s more focused on how he’ll record touchdowns against the Tigers’ defense rather than how he’ll celebrate if he does.

“I don’t know,” Milroe said with a shy smile. “I ain’t thought too far about that. I’m just worrying about the throws I missed against Chattanooga. I got to fix that.”

Alabama will travel to Auburn for a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff on Saturday. The game will be televised on CBS.