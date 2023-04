We are only 364 days until next year's NFL Draft so it's only natural to begin looking ahead at who could be some of the big names when players and teams commence Campus Martius Park in Detroit, Michigan.

While it's extremely presumptuous to throw out projections of who is going to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, some analysts have already tabbed USC quarterback Caleb Williams as the early front-runner to be the first selection. After Williams, there are a few Alabama names that crop up early in the first round, so here's a look at where those players might go as well as some other players to keep an eye out for this season.