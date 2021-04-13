Gone are the days when Alabama fans had to watch their team’s kicking game through squinted eyes and crossed fingers.

After the Crimson Tide grew accustomed to the thud of footballs hitting the upright, Will Reichard changed Alabama's kicking fortunes last season, converting on all 14 of his field-goal attempts as well as all 84 of his extra-point tries. While not as perfect, the Tide’s punting game was also solid as Charlie Scott averaged 39.18 yards on 22 boots while more often than not lofting his punts high enough to eliminate the chance of returns.

The positive news for Alabama is that both members of that duo are returning for another season as Reichard enters his junior year while Scott received another military waiver from the Air Force, allowing him to rejoin the Tide for a final season.

Heading into the final week of spring camp, there haven’t been many questions about special teams. What once was a hot topic in past offseasons now seems a bit more settled moving forward. However, Nick Saban was asked about the team’s punting situation following last weekend’s scrimmage, providing an update on Scott as well as the Tide’s 2019 punter, Ty Perine.

“Charlie Scott did a good job today,” Saban said following the scrimmage. “He had probably his best day. He was injured some, didn’t go through the offseason program, probably didn’t get to train like he really wanted to train but really showed promise today.

“(Ty Perine) continues to have a great leg. We’ve just gotta get him to be a little bit more consistent, and he really has done that. So those two guys, I think, have made significant improvement.”

While Scott’s consistency earned him the job last season, Perine might have the bigger leg. During the 2019 season, the Prattville, Ala. native earned SEC All-Freshman honors, averaging 44.69 yards on 13 punts. However, unlike Scott, Perine failed to provide a reliable hangtime, opening the door for opposing returns. The Tide also lists two other punters on its roster in sophomore Sam Johnson and junior Jack Martin. Johnson started last season as Alabama’s punter, averaging 35.4 yards on 10 punts but was later replaced by Scott. Martin has yet to attempt a punt at the college level.

Perhaps the biggest question on Alabama’s special teams is at snapper as the Tide loses Thomas Fletcher, who earned the Patrick Mannelly Award presented to the nation’s top long snapper during his senior year last season. Fletcher did not botch a snap during his four-year career at Alabama, appearing in all 55 games during his time with the Tide.

Alabama currently lists two snappers on its roster in walk-ons Gabe Pugh and Jake Hall. Neither player has seen the field yet at the college level.

In addition, the Tide will likely need to replace DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle as punt returners and could also alter its kick-returning duo which consisted primarily of tight end Jahleel Billingsley and running back Brian Robinson Jr. last season.

According to sources, Alabama’s primary punt returners in camp have been receivers Slade Bolden and Thaiu Jones-Bell. Meanwhile, Keilan Robinson and Jones-Bell have served as the primary duo on kickoff returns.

Bolden initially filled in for an injured Waddle on punt return duties last season, averaging 7.0 yards on seven returns before being replaced by Smith later in the year. Keilan, who opted out last season, has brief experience at kickoff returns, recording a 22-yard return during his freshman season in 2019. Earlier this camp, Saban highlighted Keilan's return abilities as one of his potential contributions to the team this season.

"He’s doing great. He’s got great speed,” Saban said. “He’s gotten bigger and stronger. He’s really playing fast. He’s playing really good on special teams. He’s a potential kickoff returner for us. He was before when he was a freshman. So that’s certainly a role.”

Saban also mentioned Xavier Williams as a possibility in the return game. While the junior receiver has yet to return a kick for Alabama, his speed and elusiveness could feature well on special teams.

“He’s got some ability to return punts so he’s made really nice progress," Saban said. "He has experience, he knows what to do. I think he can always go in the game and help out whenever he’s called on.”

Alabama is also in a state of transition when it comes to coaching the special teams unit. Last week, the Tide announced the hiring of Drew Svoboda to replace Jay Graham as the special teams coordinator and tight ends coach. Graham was originally hired for the position in early February but stepped down from the job last month citing mental health reasons.

Since then, assistant Todd Watson has been filling in on an interim basis. Last week, Saban explained that Watson has coached the unit this spring while Svoboda continues to get accustomed to the program.

“It’s the first time I've ever had to hire a guy in the middle of spring practice,” Saban said. “We’re not going to throw him out there in front of the players. He’s learning our system, he’s learning our scheme, he’s actually having input in the meetings but really can’t coach the players.”

More answers surrounding Alabama’s special teams unit should be answered this week as the Crimson Tide takes part in its annual A-Day game on Saturday at noon inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama will allow 50 percent capacity for the scrimmage and is selling tickets at $5 apiece. The scrimmage will be televised nationally on ESPN.