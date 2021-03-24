BamaInsider - Recently-hired assistant Jay Graham is parting ways with Alabama

Jay Graham is parting ways with Alabama less than two months after being hired as its special teams coordinator and tight ends coach. The university confirmed Wednesday morning that Graham resigned from his position effective immediately.

Graham, a former Tennessee running back, spent last season coaching running backs for his alma mater. Before that, he coached running backs and special teams at Texas A&M from 2018-19 after serving in the same role for Florida State from 2013-17.

Reasons behind Graham's departure were not released. However, a source close to the program told BamaInsider that head coach Nick Saban reached out in an attempt to convince Graham to reconsider and was unsuccessful.

Graham was one of five additions to Alabama’s coaching staff this offseason along with offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, offensive line coach Doug Marrone, running backs coach Robert Gillespie and cornerbacks coach Jay Valai. During a press conference last Friday, Saban said he was pleased with how the staff had come together heading into spring camp.

“The new coaches are doing, I think, really well,” Saban said. “I think it’s been a transition a little bit, and we spent a lot of time working together on offense to implement some new ideas, as well as, for the new coaches to learn the system that we had here before and try to improve on it. So I’m really pleased about that.”

Alabama officially announced Graham’s hiring on Feb. 2. At the time, Saban praised the new assistant, stating he was pleased to add him to the staff.

"Jay is well respected across the country for his knowledge of the game and his ability to recruit,” Saban said. “He has experience at numerous schools across the SEC footprint with a proven track record for his ability to teach the game and develop young men both on the field and in life."