Alabama is still waiting on teams in front of it to fall as it looks to climb into the playoff picture. The Crimson Tide remained at No. 8 in the fourth release of this year’s College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday night as each of the playoff contenders avoided upset over the weekend.

The top three teams from last week remained the same as Georgia is followed by Ohio State and Michigan. Washington now holds the fourth and final playoff spot, as the Huskies swapped places with Florida State to round out the top five. The Seminoles drop to No. 5 comes as they lost starting quarterback Jordan Travis to a season-ending leg injury over the weekend. Oregon remained the top one-loss team at No. 6, keeping its place above Texas and Alabama.

This week will finally see some shakeup in the top eight as Ohio State travels to Michigan on Saturday. Alabama and Georgia are also set to square off in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 2, while Washington and Oregon could potentially meet in the Pac-12 Championship Game on December 1.

Alabama avoided a resume hit as Tennessee remained in the rankings at No. 21 despite back-to-back losses. The Crimson Tide also has ranked wins over No. 12 Ole Miss and No. 14 LSU. Oregon doesn’t currently have a ranked win but will host No. 16 Oregon State this weekend.

Alabama is looking for its fourth straight Iron Bowl victory this weekend as it travels to Auburn for a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff on Saturday inside Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The two semifinal games for this season's playoff will be the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California and the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. Both will take place on Jan. 1. The national championship game will be played in Houston's NRG Stadium on Jan. 8.

Next week’s College Football Playoff rankings will be released on Nov. 28 at 6 p.m. CT. As usual, the unveiling will be televised on ESPN.