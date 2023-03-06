News More News
Where Alabama basketball is ranked in final regular season polls

Alabama Crimson Tide forward Brandon Miller (24) shoots against the Texas A&M Aggies during the second half at Reed Arena. Photo | Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
James Benedetto • TideIllustrated
Staff Writer
@james_benedetto

Some of that March Madness happened on Saturday when Alabama basketball fell to Texas A&M on the road Saturday.

On Monday, felt the consequences of that loss, falling to No. 4 in the Associated Press poll. It was the first time since Jan. 30 that Alabama didn't receive a first-place vote after losing to Oklahoma in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

In this week's poll, Alabama was one of four SEC teams to be ranked. The Crimson Tide was joined by No. 17 Tennessee, No. 18 Texas A&M, No. 23 Kentucky and No. 25 Missouri.

Alabama will have five days to prepare for the SEC Championship tournament. It will face the winner of Mississippi State and Florida on Friday, tip-off is scheduled for noon on ESPN.

This story will be updated

USA Today Coaches Poll and AP Top 25
Rank Coaches Poll AP Top 25 

1


Houston, 29-2 (58)

2


UCLA, 27-4 (3)

3


Kansas 25-6

4


Alabama, 26-5

5


Purdue, 26-5

6


Marquette, 25-6

7


Texas, 23-8

8


Arizona, 25-6

9


Gonzaga, 26-5

10


Baylor, 22-9

11


UConn, 24-7

12


Kansas State, 23-8

13


Virginia, 23-6

14


Miami, 24-6

15


Xavier, 23-8

16


Saint Mary's, 25-6

17


Tennessee, 22-9

18


Texas A&M, 23-8

19


Indiana, 21-10

20


San Diego State, 24-6

21


Duke, 23-8

22


TCU, 20-11

23


Kentucky, 21-10

24


Creighton, 20-11

25


Missouri, 23-8
