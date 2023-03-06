News More News
Where Alabama basketball is ranked in final regular season polls

Alabama Crimson Tide forward Brandon Miller (24) shoots against the Texas A&M Aggies during the second half at Reed Arena. Photo | Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
James Benedetto
Staff Writer
@james_benedetto

Some of that March Madness happened on Saturday when Alabama basketball fell to Texas A&M on the road Saturday.

On Monday, felt the consequences of that loss, falling to No. 4 in the Associated Press poll. It was the first time since Jan. 30 that Alabama didn't receive a first-place vote after losing to Oklahoma in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

In this week's poll, Alabama was one of four SEC teams to be ranked. The Crimson Tide was joined by No. 17 Tennessee, No. 18 Texas A&M, No. 23 Kentucky and No. 25 Missouri.

The USA Today Coaches poll moved Alabama down to No. 5 this week. The Crimson Tide was joined by three other SEC teams, No. 18 Texas A&M, No. 19 Tennessee and No. 24 Kentucky.

Alabama will have five days to prepare for the SEC Championship tournament. It will face the winner of Mississippi State and Florida on Friday, tip-off is scheduled for noon on ESPN.

USA Today Coaches Poll and AP Top 25
Rank Coaches Poll AP Top 25 

1

Houston, 29-2 (29)

Houston, 29-2 (58)

2

UCLA, 27-4

UCLA, 27-4 (3)

3

Purdue, 26-5

Kansas 25-6

4

Kansas 25-6 (2)

Alabama, 26-5

5

Alabama, 26-5

Purdue, 26-5

6

Marquette, 25-6

Marquette, 25-6

7

Texas, 23-8

Texas, 23-8

8

Gonzaga, 26-5

Arizona, 25-6

9

Arizona, 25-6

Gonzaga, 26-5

10

Baylor, 22-9

Baylor, 22-9

11

Virginia, 23-6

UConn, 24-7

12

Kansas State, 23-8

Kansas State, 23-8

13

Miami, 24-6

Virginia, 23-6

14

UConn, 24-7

Miami, 24-6

15

Xavier, 23-8

Xavier, 23-8

16

Saint Mary's, 25-6

Saint Mary's, 25-6

17

Indiana, 21-10

Tennessee, 22-9

18

Texas A&M, 23-8

Texas A&M, 23-8

19

Tennessee, 22-9

Indiana, 21-10

20

San Diego State, 24-6

San Diego State, 24-6

21

Duke, 23-8

Duke, 23-8

22

Creighton, 20-11

TCU, 20-11

23

TCU, 20-11

Kentucky, 21-10

24

Kentucky, 21-10

Creighton, 20-11

25

Northwestern, 21-10

Missouri, 23-8
