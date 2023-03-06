Where Alabama basketball is ranked in final regular season polls
Some of that March Madness happened on Saturday when Alabama basketball fell to Texas A&M on the road Saturday.
On Monday, felt the consequences of that loss, falling to No. 4 in the Associated Press poll. It was the first time since Jan. 30 that Alabama didn't receive a first-place vote after losing to Oklahoma in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
In this week's poll, Alabama was one of four SEC teams to be ranked. The Crimson Tide was joined by No. 17 Tennessee, No. 18 Texas A&M, No. 23 Kentucky and No. 25 Missouri.
The USA Today Coaches poll moved Alabama down to No. 5 this week. The Crimson Tide was joined by three other SEC teams, No. 18 Texas A&M, No. 19 Tennessee and No. 24 Kentucky.
Alabama will have five days to prepare for the SEC Championship tournament. It will face the winner of Mississippi State and Florida on Friday, tip-off is scheduled for noon on ESPN.
This story will be updated
|Rank
|Coaches Poll
|AP Top 25
|
1
|
Houston, 29-2 (29)
|
Houston, 29-2 (58)
|
2
|
UCLA, 27-4
|
UCLA, 27-4 (3)
|
3
|
Purdue, 26-5
|
Kansas 25-6
|
4
|
Kansas 25-6 (2)
|
Alabama, 26-5
|
5
|
Alabama, 26-5
|
Purdue, 26-5
|
6
|
Marquette, 25-6
|
Marquette, 25-6
|
7
|
Texas, 23-8
|
Texas, 23-8
|
8
|
Gonzaga, 26-5
|
Arizona, 25-6
|
9
|
Arizona, 25-6
|
Gonzaga, 26-5
|
10
|
Baylor, 22-9
|
Baylor, 22-9
|
11
|
Virginia, 23-6
|
UConn, 24-7
|
12
|
Kansas State, 23-8
|
Kansas State, 23-8
|
13
|
Miami, 24-6
|
Virginia, 23-6
|
14
|
UConn, 24-7
|
Miami, 24-6
|
15
|
Xavier, 23-8
|
Xavier, 23-8
|
16
|
Saint Mary's, 25-6
|
Saint Mary's, 25-6
|
17
|
Indiana, 21-10
|
Tennessee, 22-9
|
18
|
Texas A&M, 23-8
|
Texas A&M, 23-8
|
19
|
Tennessee, 22-9
|
Indiana, 21-10
|
20
|
San Diego State, 24-6
|
San Diego State, 24-6
|
21
|
Duke, 23-8
|
Duke, 23-8
|
22
|
Creighton, 20-11
|
TCU, 20-11
|
23
|
TCU, 20-11
|
Kentucky, 21-10
|
24
|
Kentucky, 21-10
|
Creighton, 20-11
|
25
|
Northwestern, 21-10
|
Missouri, 23-8