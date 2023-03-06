Some of that March Madness happened on Saturday when Alabama basketball fell to Texas A&M on the road Saturday.

On Monday, felt the consequences of that loss, falling to No. 4 in the Associated Press poll. It was the first time since Jan. 30 that Alabama didn't receive a first-place vote after losing to Oklahoma in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

In this week's poll, Alabama was one of four SEC teams to be ranked. The Crimson Tide was joined by No. 17 Tennessee, No. 18 Texas A&M, No. 23 Kentucky and No. 25 Missouri.

The USA Today Coaches poll moved Alabama down to No. 5 this week. The Crimson Tide was joined by three other SEC teams, No. 18 Texas A&M, No. 19 Tennessee and No. 24 Kentucky.

Alabama will have five days to prepare for the SEC Championship tournament. It will face the winner of Mississippi State and Florida on Friday, tip-off is scheduled for noon on ESPN.

This story will be updated