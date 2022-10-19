Despite starting the season nationally ranked, Alabama basketball has been projected to finish near the middle of the pack in a loaded SEC. The Crimson Tide was picked to finish fifth in the conference by the media. Kentucky was picked to win the SEC followed by Arkansas, Tennessee and Auburn.

Along with finding out its projected finish, Alabama also placed two players on the All-SEC second team in senior point guard Jahvon Quinerly and freshman forward Brandon Miller. Quinerly averaged 13.8 points with 4.2 assists and 3.0 rebounds last season but is expected to be out until January after tearing his ACL in March. Miller, a five-star talent, comes to Alabama as the No. 17 overall player and No. 7 small forward in this year’s class.

Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe was named the SEC’s preseason player of the year.

Last year, Alabama was tabbed to finish second in the SEC preseason poll. The Crimson Tide went on to finish sixth in the conference while posting a 9-9 record in league play. Alabam went 19-14 overall and lost to Notre Dame in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Monday, Alabama was ranked No. 20 in the Associated Press preseason poll. The Crimson Tide will begin its season on Nov. 7 when it hosts Longwood for a 7:30 p.m. CT tip inside Coleman Coliseum.