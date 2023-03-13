Alabama basketball is once again atop the national polls.

After cruising through the SEC Championship Tournament to capture its second title in three seasons, Alabama was ranked No. 1 in the final Associated Press poll on Monday. This time the Crimson Tide garnered 48 first-place votes, marking a new season-high.

Alabama was one of four SEC teams in the final poll, joined by No. 17 Texas A&M, No. 20 Tennessee and No 23 Missouri.

The Crimson Tide will look to keep its recent stretch of great performances going on in the first round of the NCAA Tournament when it faces the winner of Texas A&M Corpus Christi and Southeast Missouri State on Thursday at Legacy Arena in Birmingham.

