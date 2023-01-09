Alabama moved back into the top five after downing unranked Ole Miss and Kentucky last week.

On Monday, the Crimson Tide tied its season-high ranking, returning to No. 4 in the Associated Press Top 25. Alabama was one of five SEC teams to be ranked in the poll and once again is the highest-ranked team in the conference. The Crimson Tide was joined by No. 5 Tennessee, No. 15 Arkansas, No. 20 Missouri and No. 21 Auburn.

In the USA Today coaches poll, Alabama was also ranked at No. 4. Just like in the AP Poll, the Crimson Tide was one of five teams to be ranked in the coaches poll this week, joining No. 5 Tennessee, No. 16 Arkansas, No. 20 Missouri and No. 22 Auburn.

On Wednesday, Alabama will have its first ranked road test since Dec. 10 when it defeated No. 1 Houston, as it travels to Fayetteville to face No. 15/16 Arkansas.