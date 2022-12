The Alabama men’s basketball team moved up one spot in the most recent Associated Press Poll released on Monday.

Alabama moved up to No. 8 marking its second-consecutive week in the top 10. The Crimson Tide is one of six SEC teams to be ranked in this week’s poll joining No. 7 Tennessee, No. 9 Arkansas, No. 19 Kentucky, No. 20 Auburn, No. 21 Mississippi State.

This story will be updated