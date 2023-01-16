News More News
Where Alabama Basketball is ranked after Arkansas, LSU wins

Alabama Crimson Tide guard Adam Cottrell (30) celebrates with guard Dominick Welch (10) after defeating LSU Tigers at Coleman Coliseum. Photo | Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
James Benedetto • TideIllustrated
Staff Writer
@james_benedetto

Alabama men's basketball remained at No. 4 in this week's Associated Press poll. The Crimson Tide remained the highest-SEC team to be ranked this week thanks to wins at then-No. 15 Arkansas and at home against LSU.

Despite the impressive road win, Alabama remained behind No. 1 Houston, No. 2 Kansas and No. 3 Purdue this week with an upcoming two-game road trip.

In the coaches poll, Alabama was also ranked No. 4 in the USA Today Coaches poll. The Crimson Tide received a first-place vote and was the highest SEC-ranked team as it was joined by No. 9 Tennessee, No. 17 Auburn and No. 25 Arkansas.

The Crimson Tide plays Tuesday night against Vanderbilt, the team's first game since junior forward Darius Miles was charged with capital murder on Sunday. After a trip to Nashville, Alabama will travel to face Missouri who dropped out of this week's AP Poll.

USA Today Coaches Poll and AP Top 25
Rank Coaches Poll AP Top 25 

1

Houston, 17-1 (17)

Houston, 17-1 (34)

2

Kansas, 16-1 (9)

Kansas, 16-1 (23)

3

Purdue, 16-1 (5)

Purdue, 16-1 (3)

4

Alabama, 15-2 (1)

Alabama, 15-2

5

UCLA, 16-2

UCLA, 16-2

6

Gonzaga, 16-3

Gonzaga, 16-3

7

Texas, 15-2

Texas, 15-2

8

Xavier, 15-3

Xavier, 15-3

9

Tennessee, 14-3

Tennessee, 14-3

10

Virginia, 13-3

Virginia, 13-3

11

Arizona, 15-3

Arizona, 15-3

12

Iowa State, 13-3

Iowa State, 13-3

13

TCU, 14-3

Kansas State, 15-2

14

UConn, 15-4

TCU, 14-3

15

Kansas State, 15-2

UConn, 15-4

16

Miami, 14-3

Auburn, 14-3

17

Auburn, 14-3

Miami, 14-3

18

Marquette, 14-5

Charleston, 18-1

19

Clemson, 15-3

Clemson, 15-3

20

Providence, 14-4

Marquette, 14-5

21

Charleston, 18-1

Baylor, 12-5

22

Baylor, 12-5

Providence, 14-4

23

Illinois, 12-5

Rutgers, 13-5

24

St. Mary's, 16-4

Florida Atlantic, 16-1

25

Arkansas, 12-5

Arkansas, 12-5
