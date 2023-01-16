Where Alabama Basketball is ranked after Arkansas, LSU wins
Alabama men's basketball remained at No. 4 in this week's Associated Press poll. The Crimson Tide remained the highest-SEC team to be ranked this week thanks to wins at then-No. 15 Arkansas and at home against LSU.
Despite the impressive road win, Alabama remained behind No. 1 Houston, No. 2 Kansas and No. 3 Purdue this week with an upcoming two-game road trip.
In the coaches poll, Alabama was also ranked No. 4 in the USA Today Coaches poll. The Crimson Tide received a first-place vote and was the highest SEC-ranked team as it was joined by No. 9 Tennessee, No. 17 Auburn and No. 25 Arkansas.
The Crimson Tide plays Tuesday night against Vanderbilt, the team's first game since junior forward Darius Miles was charged with capital murder on Sunday. After a trip to Nashville, Alabama will travel to face Missouri who dropped out of this week's AP Poll.
|Rank
|Coaches Poll
|AP Top 25
|
1
|
Houston, 17-1 (17)
|
Houston, 17-1 (34)
|
2
|
Kansas, 16-1 (9)
|
Kansas, 16-1 (23)
|
3
|
Purdue, 16-1 (5)
|
Purdue, 16-1 (3)
|
4
|
Alabama, 15-2 (1)
|
Alabama, 15-2
|
5
|
UCLA, 16-2
|
UCLA, 16-2
|
6
|
Gonzaga, 16-3
|
Gonzaga, 16-3
|
7
|
Texas, 15-2
|
Texas, 15-2
|
8
|
Xavier, 15-3
|
Xavier, 15-3
|
9
|
Tennessee, 14-3
|
Tennessee, 14-3
|
10
|
Virginia, 13-3
|
Virginia, 13-3
|
11
|
Arizona, 15-3
|
Arizona, 15-3
|
12
|
Iowa State, 13-3
|
Iowa State, 13-3
|
13
|
TCU, 14-3
|
Kansas State, 15-2
|
14
|
UConn, 15-4
|
TCU, 14-3
|
15
|
Kansas State, 15-2
|
UConn, 15-4
|
16
|
Miami, 14-3
|
Auburn, 14-3
|
17
|
Auburn, 14-3
|
Miami, 14-3
|
18
|
Marquette, 14-5
|
Charleston, 18-1
|
19
|
Clemson, 15-3
|
Clemson, 15-3
|
20
|
Providence, 14-4
|
Marquette, 14-5
|
21
|
Charleston, 18-1
|
Baylor, 12-5
|
22
|
Baylor, 12-5
|
Providence, 14-4
|
23
|
Illinois, 12-5
|
Rutgers, 13-5
|
24
|
St. Mary's, 16-4
|
Florida Atlantic, 16-1
|
25
|
Arkansas, 12-5
|
Arkansas, 12-5