Alabama men's basketball remained at No. 4 in this week's Associated Press poll. The Crimson Tide remained the highest-SEC team to be ranked this week thanks to wins at then-No. 15 Arkansas and at home against LSU.

Despite the impressive road win, Alabama remained behind No. 1 Houston, No. 2 Kansas and No. 3 Purdue this week with an upcoming two-game road trip.

In the coaches poll, Alabama was also ranked No. 4 in the USA Today Coaches poll. The Crimson Tide received a first-place vote and was the highest SEC-ranked team as it was joined by No. 9 Tennessee, No. 17 Auburn and No. 25 Arkansas.

The Crimson Tide plays Tuesday night against Vanderbilt, the team's first game since junior forward Darius Miles was charged with capital murder on Sunday. After a trip to Nashville, Alabama will travel to face Missouri who dropped out of this week's AP Poll.