



Game Details

Missouri @ No. 1 Alabama

Saturday, October 13, at 6:00 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN

Play by play: Steve Levy, Brian Briese, Todd McShay

Line -29.5

Last Week

Alabama defeated Arkansas 65-31

Missouri lost to South Carolina 37-35

Inside The Series

Alabama and Missouri will meet for just the sixth time on Saturday with the Crimson Tide leading the series 3-2. Alabama defeated Missouri in 2014 during the SEC Championship game 42-13 and is riding a three game winning streak against the Tigers.

Eastern Streak

Alabama has defeated 21 SEC East opponents in a row dating back to 2010 when South Carolina defeated the Crimson Tide 35-21. The 21 wins include a 4-0 record in SEC Championship games.

Friendly confines of Bryant Denny Stadium

Alabama has won their last 37 of 38 (22 straight) games at home in its stadium. The last loss came on September 19, 2015, against Ole Miss, before that, Alabama had not lost a home game since 2012 when they lost to Texas A&M.

Homecoming Games

Alabama is 83-13-1 (.861) all-time during homecoming games with their last loss on homecoming dating back to 2001 against LSU.

Saban vs. Former Assistants

Alabama’s matchup against Louisiana Lafayette was the 14th time that Nick Saban has faced a former assistant as head coach. Nick Saban is 14-0 on time in these contests. Louisiana Lafayette is coached by Billy Napier who was on Alabama’s staff as an assistant coach from 2013 to 2016.

Unranked, no problem

Alabama has defeated 78 consecutive unranked teams in a row under head coach Nick Saban. Alabama’s last loss against an unranked team was against Auburn in 2007 losing to the Tigers 17-10.

500 yards in total offense for a UA Record fifth game in a row

Alabama has racked up more than 500-yards in total offense for six games in a row, which is a Crimson Tide record

45 or more points

With Alabama’s 65-31 win over Arkansas, the Crimson Tide have now scored 45 or more points in six consecutive games for the first time in school history. The team is averaging 56.0 points per game on offense.

Alabama has won 131 games since 2008

The Crimson Tide have won 131 games since 2008 under Nick Saban which is the most in FBS. In 2008, Alabama won 12 games, in 2009 they were a perfect 14-0, in 2010 they were 10-3, in 2010 and in 2011 they were 13-1, 11-2 in 2013, 12-2 in 2014, and 14-1 in both 2015 and in 2016, and this past season they were 13-1.

Points off Turnovers

Alabama’s scoring differential is 40.0 points per game and have scored 90 points off 13 opponent giveaways this season. The defense has accounted for 28 points on four interceptions returned for touchdowns.

Non-Offensive touchdowns in the Saban ERA

2018 - 6 (4 interceptions for TDs, KR, and PR for TD)

2017 - 2

2016 - 15

2015 - 10

2014 - 1

2013 - 7

2012 - 3

2011 - 5

2010 - 4

2009 - 4

2008 - 9

2007 - 1

Getting to the quarterback

Through six games, Alabama has 19 sacks, Senior Isaiah Buggs leads the team with 6.0, followed by Christian Miller with 4.5.

Interceptions

Alabama has intercepted the football 10 times this season which is 4th in the Country. Shyheim Carter, Xavier McKinney, and Deionte Thompson each have two interceptions.

Tua Watch

Tagovailoa is the highest rated passer in the nation with an ESPN QBR metric at 98.5 out of 100. He leads the nation in college passer efficiency at 258.4. On the season he is 76 of 101 for 1,495-yards with 18 touchdowns and 0 interceptions. His last two halves of play, he is 18 of 20 for 462-yards with six touchdowns and has a rating of 383.04.

Deeper Look at Tua