No. 1 Alabama vs. Louisville

Location: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

Saturday, September 1 at 7:14 p.m. CT

TV: ABC Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, and Maria Taylor

Radio: ESPN

Line: Alabama -24.5

Last Meeting

Louisville 34, Alabama 7 in 1991. While Louisville is 1-2 against Alabama all-time, the Cardinals defeated Alabama by 27 in the 1991 Fiesta Bowl in Tempe, Arizona.

Alabama is 19-5 under Nick Saban in neutral site games

Last season, Alabama was 3-0 in neutral site games defeating Florida State 24-7 in the Chick-Fil-A kick-off game at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., then defeated Clemson 24-6 in the All-State Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, La., and then beat Georgia 26-23 in the national championship at the Mercedes Benz Stadium again in Atlanta, Ga.

Saban is 11-0 in season openers

Under Nick Saban in season openers, the Crimson Tide has averaged 39.5 points per game and given up just 11.5 per game. Alabama’s offense has averaged 428.4 yards per game to opponents 201.2-yards.

Nick Saban is 11-3 all-time against ACC Teams

4-0 against ACC teams in openers. Alabama is 7-1 against the ACC under Nick Saban with their only loss coming against Clemson in the 2017 National Title Game.

Alabama has defeated 73 consecutive unranked teams

Under Head Coach Nick Saban, Alabama has defeated 73 unranked teams in a row, which is the longest streak in FBS history. The current streak began on December 30, 2007, against Colorado in the Independence Bowl.

Alabama has won 125 games since 2008

The Crimson Tide have won 125 games since 2008 under Nick Saban which is the most in FBS. In 2008, Alabama won 12 games, in 2009 they were a perfect 14-0, in 2010 they were 10-3, in 2010 and in 2011 they were 12-1, 11-2 in 2013, 12-2 in 2014, and 14-1 in both 2015 and in 2016, and this past season they were 13-1.

Defensive Dominance

Alabama leads the nation in scoring defense, allowing just 11.9 points per game and in rushing defense with 94.7 allowed per game in 2017. Under Nick Saban, Alabama’s defense has ranked in the top 10 nationally in rushing defense and scoring defense in each of the last 10 seasons.

Scoring Defensive Rank since 2008

2017 - 1

2016 - 1

2015 - 3

2014 - 6

2013 - 4

2012 - 1

2011 - 1

2010 - T-3

2009 - 2

2008 - 7

Forced Turnovers

Alabama’s defense has forced at least one turnover in 42 of its last 44 games dating to the start of the 2015 season.

A new era of punting for Alabama

Alabama's first punt of the 2018 season will be the first from a punter other than former punter J.K. Scott since January 2, 2014.

Jalen Hurts career touchdown responsibility at Alabama

1. A.J. McCarron 2010-2013 - 53 games with 80 touchdowns

2. Jalen Hurts 2016 - Present - 29 games with 61 touchdowns

Damien Harris No. 3 on UA Career Yards Per Carry List

*Minimum 200 carries

1. Wilbur Jackson - 1971-1973 - 212 attempts for 1,529-yards (7.2 average)

2. Eddie Lacy - 2010-2012 - 355 attempts for 2,402-yards (6.8 average)

3. Damien Harris - 2015-present - 327-2,194 (6.7 average)

Number of starts based off Alabama's depth chart

QB - Jalen Hurts - 28/Tua Tagovailoa - 0

RB - Damien Harris - 26

WR Z - Henry Ruggs - 0

WR X - DeVonta Smith - 0

WR H - Jerry Jeudy - 0

TE - Hale Hentges - 18

LT - Jonah Williams - 18

LG - Lester Cotton - 18

C - Ross Pierschbacher - 42 (1st start at center)

RG - Alex Leatherwood - 0

RT - Jedric Wills - 1

DE - Raekwon Davis - 6

DE - Isaiah Buggs - 13

DT - Quinnen Williams - 0

SAM - Christian Miller - 0

MIKE - Mack Wilson - 2

WILL - Dylan Moses - 2

JACK - Anfernee Jennings - 11

CB - Trevon Diggs - 1

CB - Saivion Smith 0/Patrick Surtain 0

STAR - Shyheim Carter - 0

SS - Xavier McKinney - 0

FS - Deionte Thompson - 2

PK/KO - Jospeh Bulovas - 0/Austin Jones - 0

Hold - Tua Tagovailoa - 0

P - Skyler DeLong - 0

SN - Thomas Fletcher - 14

PR - Trevon Diggs - 1

KR - Josh Jacobs - 2/Trevon Diggs - 1

12 Tide Graduates going into the season for Alabama

Keaton Anderson, Josh Casher, Ronnie Clark, Johnny Dwight, Hale Hentges, Austin Jones, Derek Kief, Christian Miller, Jamey Mosley, Richie Petition, Ross Pierschbacher, and Deionte Thompson.

New Coaches This Season

Tosh Lupoi - New defensive coordinator

Mike Locksley - New offensive coordinator

Dan Enos - Associate head coach and quarterbacks coach

Pete Golding - Inside Linebackers

Craig Kuligowski - Associate head coach and defensive line

Josh Gattis - Receivers

Karl Scott - Defensive Backs

Jeff Banks - SPT/Tight Ends

Nonoffensive touchdowns in the Saban ERA

2017 - 2

2016 - 15

2015 - 10

2014 - 1

2013 - 7

2012 - 3

2011 - 5

2010 - 4

2009 - 4

2008 - 9

2007 - 1

AP Poll Top 10 Schedule

1. Alabama (42) vs. Louisville (Saturday at 8:00 p.m.)

2. Clemson (18) vs. Clemson (Saturday at 12:20 p.m.)

3. Georgia vs. Austin Peay (Saturday at 3:30 p.m.)

4. Wisconsin (1) vs. Western Kentucky (Friday at 9:00 p.m)

5. Ohio State vs. Oregon State (Saturday at 12:00 p.m.)

6. Washington vs. Auburn (Saturday at 3:30 p.m.)

7. Oklahoma vs. Flordia Atlantic (Saturday at 12:00 p.m.)

8. Miami @ LSU (Sunday at 2:00 p.m.)

9. Auburn vs. Washington (Saturday at 3:30 p.m.)

10. Penn State vs. App. State (Saturday at 3:30 p.m.)

