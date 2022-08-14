What will it take for Bama to finish No. 1 in 2023 class rankings?

The commitment of four-star Calif. OL Raymond Pulido on Saturday pushed Alabama into the top spot in the team rankings. That's a spot that the Crimson Tide were unable to finish in for the 2022 class, finishing 2nd to the Aggies, a team we will dive further into in a bit. With 20 commitments in the books, and several targets still on the board, what will it take to finish No. 1, and to beat out programs like Notre Dame, Texas, and UGA in the process? Glad you asked, let's take a look.

While not a must-get, five-star Fla. CB Cormani McClain is a coveted target

1. No notable decommitments

This feels like the most obvious one of the five listed here, but one that certainly can be overlooked when Bama fans begin dreaming about what the final class picture could look like. When a program is recruiting at the level Alabama does, schools never stop recruiting your guys even when they commit. Especially when you are pulling the top two players out of the state of Georgia (S Caleb Downs, RB Justice Haynes) and three of the top eleven when you count QB Dylan Lonergan as well. Texas A&M is never going to stop recruiting coveted Thompson (Ala.) CB Tony Mitchell Holding onto each of the highest-rated current commitments is a huge first-step in re-claiming their spot at the top.

2. Clean up on remaining in-state targets

The talent in the state of Alabama in the 2023 class is on another level compared to the other most recent classes. With 23 prospects in the state currently rated four-stars or higher, Alabama needs to clean up in December and February in-state. Especially with top talents such as A.J. Harris, Kelby Collins, and Peter Woods all heading elsewhere. For Alabama, cleaning up means signing both James Smith and Qua Russaw, while also considering the idea of a renewed pursuit of Tomarrion Parker and keeping an eye on potential late-risers.



3. Flip Keon Keeley from Notre Dame

What's the saying about smoke and fire? Whatever it may be, Alabama has the attention of the five-star defensive end, and they seem to have the momentum with him as well. There's a ways to go with this one, but Alabama needs to capitalize on the momentum they have, either with a decommitment or outright flip. Keeley would instantly be the jewel of the class, were he to flip to the Tide, and the combination of the coaches and commits alike are all-in on adding him to the class.

4. Land one of Toviano, McClain, or flip Denson from Florida