What we learned: Brian Robinson might be Alabama's next bell-cow back

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The time is now for the Crimson Tide’s Tuscaloosa native. After serving in a supplementary role behind a series of star running backs the past four years, Brian Robinson Jr. returned to Alabama this season looking to finally get his shot as the starter. Moving forward, the fifth-year senior might have much more than that.

Returning from a rib injury that caused him to sit out last weekend’s game against Southern Miss, Robinson recorded a career-best performance against Ole Miss on Saturday, ripping off 171 yards and four touchdowns on 36 carries during the Tide’s 42-21 victory.

After sophomore running back Jase McClellan left the game with a knee injury early in the third quarter, Alabama leaned almost exclusively on Robinson. The starter didn’t disappoint, becoming just the ninth Tide player to record four or more rushing touchdowns in a single game.

"I've always been one of those guys when the runner is running hot, keep running him," Alabama head coach Nick Saban said following the game. "He was running hot today, so we ran him and he delivered. For the most part, he did a really, really good job. Not only did the offensive line do a really good job up front, but he pressed it and made the right cuts, and then he was difficult to tackle. He got a lot of extra yards after the first contact."

Robinson’s 171 rushing yards saw him eclipse the century mark for the first time in his career. His 36 touches more than doubled his previous high of 15, set during the game against Florida. Entering Saturday’s game he had a combined 37 carries over his other three appearances this season.

“It actually did feel like just old-school ‘Bama football today,” Robinson said. “I’ve never had over 30 carries in all the time I ever played football and tonight was the night that I actually got over 30 carries and it started to feel like the classic Alabama pound-the-football type of team.”

Through four starts, Robinson has 379 yards and six touchdowns on 73 carries, an average of 5.19 yards per attempt. Those totals could continue to rise at a high rate moving forward as Saban revealed that McClellan is “probably gonna be out for a while.”

Alabama has also been without freshman running back Camar Wheaton, who has yet to feature this season due to an undisclosed injury. Outside of Robinson, the Tide has redshirt sophomore Trey Sanders and sophomore Roydell Williams currently available in the backfield.