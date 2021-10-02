Nick Saban provides injury update on Jase McClellan

Alabama recorded a big win over Ole Miss on Saturday but might have lost one of its most important offensive weapons in the process. Following the Crimson Tide's 42-21 victory over the Rebels, Nick Saban provided an injury update on running back Jase McClellan, who left the game with a knee injury in the third quarter.

“The initial report on it is not good, but until we do an MRI, we don’t know for sure," Saban said. "But I think he’s probably gonna be out for a while.”

McClellan carried the ball six times for 28 yards and recorded an 11-yard reception on Saturday. Through five games, the sophomore has 40 carries for 191 yards and on 40 carries as well as 10 receptions for 97 yards and three touchdowns. He also returned a blocked punt 33 yards for a touchdown.

"He's been doing a great job playing a key role to the best of his ability," starting running back Brian Robinson Jr. said. "Just talking to him after the game, [we're] just making sure he stays positive whatever the situation may be. It's our job to stay beside him and just keep him up and keep him motivated so he can make a great return."



With McClellan sidelined for most of the second half, Alabama leaned on Robinson. The fifth-year senior made the most of his extended reps, carrying the ball 36 times for a career-high 171 yards and four touchdowns.

"I've always been one of those guys when the runner is running hot, keep running him," Saban said. "He was running hot today, so we ran him and he delivered. For the most part, he did a really, really good job. Not only did the offensive line do a really good job up front, but he pressed it and made the right cuts, and then he was difficult to tackle. He got a lot of extra yards after the first contact."

Outside of Robinson and sophomore McClellan, Roydell Williams carried the ball three times for 15 yards. Redshirt sophomore Trey Sanders also saw action but did not record any stats.

Alabama is already without five-star freshman Camar Wheaton, who has yet to play this season due to an undisclosed injury.

No. 1 Alabama (5-0, 2-0 in the SEC) will travel to No. 15 Texas A&M next Saturday for a 7 p.m. CT kickoff inside Kyle Field.