For the sixth time since 2016, Alabama’s offense will have a new leader. Last week, Tommy Rees agreed to become the Crimson Tide’s next offensive coordinator, replacing Bill O’Brien, who departed for the same role with the New England Patriots last month.

Rees joins Alabama after spending the past three seasons as Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator. The 30-year-old assistant is viewed as one of college football’s brightest young offensive minds and will look to bring balance to a Tide attack that grew one-dimensional last season.

Here’s a look at five players who could benefit from his arrival in Tuscaloosa.