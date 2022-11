TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama has one more opportunity to vanquish its road woes this season. After suffering losses in its last two games away from Bryant-Denny Stadium, the No. 9 Crimson Tide will make its final road trip of the season as it travels to take on No. 11 Ole Miss on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT

Here are five matchups that should heavily influence the outcome of the game.