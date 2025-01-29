Alabama forward Derrion Reid to play against Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Alabama basketball will get some added depth ahead of its top-15 clash against Mississippi State on Wednesday. Crimson Tide forward Derrion Reid is set to suit up against the Bulldogs, according to an announcement by Alabama's NIL collective Yeah Alabama.

Reid has missed the last four games for Alabama due to an injury. Coach Nate Oats told reporters Tuesday that Reid's participation in practice had been increasing. He is now set to appear for the Tide for the first time since its win over Texas A&M on Jan. 11.

Reid has started three games over 15 appearances this season. The 6-foot-8 forward is averaging 8.1 points and 3.4 rebounds over 17.6 minutes per game. He is shooting 45.7% from the floor and 28.1% from 3-point range.

Alabama (17-3, 6-1) will host Mississippi State (16-4, 4-3) at 8 p.m. CT Wednesday inside Humphrey Coliseum. The game will be televised on SEC Network.