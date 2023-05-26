Alabama's frontcourt was delivered a serious blow earlier this week as ESPN reported that Charles Bediako is set to remain in the NBA draft.

The 21-year-old Canadian product is coming off an impressive showing at the NBA’s G-League Elite Camp in Chicago, where he measured in at 6-foot-10 without shoes and a 7-foot-2 ¼ wingspan. Bediako also recorded the third-highest standing reach (9-foot-3 ½) among the 144 participants in the G-League or NBA combine.

The sophomore center started all 37 games for Alabama last season, averaging 6.4 points and 6.0 rebounds in 20.7 minutes per game.

Bediako was one of four high-major underclassmen to record 40 dunks and a seven percent block rate, making him an intriguing low-cost, rim-running defensive ace for NBA teams in the mid-to-late second round.

Now, Alabama will have to look for his replacement, given 6-foot-9 senior center Nick Pringle is the only true big man on the roster at the moment.

Though the transfer portal has closed for non-graduate transfers, the options aren’t all bleak for head coach Nate Oats and company.