Alabama basketball's frontcourt could soon be dealt a serious blow as Charles Bediako is set to remain in the NBA draft, according to a report from ESPN on Monday night.

Bediako, who just completed his sophomore season, is the third Crimson Tide player to depart for the draft, joining freshmen Brandon Miller and Noah Clowney, who are both projected to be selected in the first round. Alabama guards Mark Sears and Jahvon Quinerly also entered their names in the draft but have until May 31 to withdraw and return to the team for the coming season.

Bediako started all 37 games for Alabama last season, averaging 6.4 points and 6.0 rebounds while leading the team with 1.8 blocks per game. The 7-footer shot 65.9% from the floor, second behind only Nick Pringle, who led the team with an 84.7 field-goal percentage.

Bediako was a leading force in Alabama's postseason run, averaging 10.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.8 blocks over six games in the SEC Tournament and NCAA Tournament combined. He was invited to take part in the NBA G League Elite Camp but did not receive an invite to the NBA Draft Combine.

This year's NBA draft will take place on June 22 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.