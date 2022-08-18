What's been said about Alabama's five transfers

With seven players drafted into the NFL and five more players signing as undrafted free agents, Alabama needed to replenish the talent pool.

Although the Crimson Tide continues to recruit at an elite level, signing the No. 1 recruiting class in eight of the last 10 seasons, Alabama also needed high-end talent that would be ready to start at one of the holes left vacant.

Enter Jahmyr Gibbs, Eli Ricks, Jermaine Burton, Tyler Harrell and Tyler Steen, Alabama’s five transfers who will look to make an impact on the 2022 campaign. Before they can get on the field, each transfer has had to adjust to what Nick Saban calls "the Alabama standard."

"I think that all the new players that come in, it's a little different culture here," Saban said. "They all have to sorta buy into the culture of how we do things, what we do, not easily satisfied with what we do and how we do it and to challenge yourself to be the best that you can be on every play. I think that's the question that I would have for a lot of different players."

Here’s a look at how each transfer has progressed through camp and what they can offer Alabama this season.

Jahmyr Gibbs, RB

Gibbs’ impact in Tuscaloosa was immediate. When he exploded past Brian Branch for a 75-yard touchdown, Gibbs showed off his dynamic speed, his vision, sashaying by a few defenders including Henrey To’o To’o and his ability to get to the second level quickly.

His elite pass-catching ability coupled with his blazing speed made him a weapon a Georgia Tech as he tallied 1,979 yards of total offense with the Yellow Jackets. While he may not be the typical bell-cow back, touting the ball more than 20 times per game, Gibbs’ skillset is something Alabama has never seen in its program. He’s a mirror image of Alvin Kamara, a do-it-all running back who lives up to the “little wide receiver,” Will Anderson referred to him during SEC Media Days.

While Gibbs may not have the heavy running workload that other Alabama running backs had in the past, his catching ability gives an Alabama offense that threw for over 5,000 yards last season another weapon to use at their disposal. Expect Gibbs to be an impact player right away as a combo running back and as a punt returner, a role he’ll likely assume with JoJo Earle sidelined with an injury.

“Jahmyr has been doing great,” To’oTo’o said. “So fast, so elusive, gets in and out of his cuts so quick. I’ve never guarded a back like him before. Being able to see that has been so helpful to me learning how I can work on my game.”

Eli Ricks, CB

With Josh Jobe and Jayln Armour-Davis opting to go to the NFL, Alabama returned just two cornerbacks that saw significant playing time last season in Kool-Aid McKinstry and Khyree Jackson.

The gap in experience level pushed the Crimson Tide to go after Eli Ricks. The former five-star defensive back lived up to his high recruiting marks as a freshman at LSU. In 2020 he was named to the Freshman All-SEC team teaming up with Derek Stingley Jr. to form a stingy duo. That season he recorded 20 total tackles with four interceptions, two of which he returned for a touchdown. However, Ricks has battled through injuries that have severely limited his development, as he recorded just 13 starts over two seasons.

The injuries have forced Alabama to go slower with Ricks throughout fall camp, including the team’s first scrimmage. With Jackson held out due to a groin injury, redshirt freshman Terrion Arnold got the nod to work opposite of McKinstry, not Ricks.