Alabama CB Eli Ricks dealing with back issue

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Eli Ricks’ slow transition to Alabama hit another snag this week as Nick Saban announced Wednesday that the LSU transfer is dealing with a back injury and has not been able to practice since the team’s scrimmage on Saturday. Saban went on to state that the injury isn’t thought to be serious and shouldn’t keep the cornerback out for a long period of time.

Ricks was the first of Alabama’s five incoming transfers this offseason, joining the team in late December. The five-star cornerback earned Freshman All-SEC honors in 2020 when he led the Tigers with four interceptions, including two for touchdowns, to go with five pass deflections. He was off to another solid start last year, recording an interception and a pass deflection over six starts before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury in October.

Ricks, a junior, is currently competing with senior Khyree Jackson, sophomore Kool-Aid McKinstry and redshirt freshman Terrion Arnold for Alabama’s two openings at cornerback this season.

With Jackson temporarily sidelined with a groin injury, sources told Tide Illustrated that McKinstry and Arnold took most of the first-team reps during the team’s scrimmage over the weekend. Ricks was also said to have received first-team reps but spent most of the scrimmage working with the second unit.

Ricks was with the team this spring but spent camp in a non-contact jersey. During the A-Day game, he lined up at cornerback with the second-team defense while Jackson and McKinstry occupied the first-team cornerback spots.

Earlier this month, Saban spoke about Ricks’ transition to Alabama, stating the LSU transfer faced difficulties recovering from last year’s shoulder injury while and was still working on picking up the Crimson Tide’s defense.

“It was really a more difficult transition for him physically, emotionally, mentally, to come from where he was, to where he needs to get to to be the kind of player that he wants to be,” Saban said at the time. “And we certainly want to help him do that in every way we can. I think that sometimes when you go through all those things, it can affect your confidence a little bit because you get frustrated and struggle because you're not used to being in the kind of condition that you once were. … But he is making very, very good progress physically and on the field in terms of grasping the system and having a better understanding of what's required of him to be a good player.”

When asked Wednesday if he feels confident Ricks will be an impact player on this year’s defense, Saban said he will need to wait until the cornerback returns to the field before evaluating his progress.

“I was not disappointed in the way he played in the scrimmage,” Saban said. “I think there's a lot of competition at that position and I can't tell you who would be the starting corners at this point."

Along with Ricks, Alabama added four other college transfers this offseason, bringing in receivers Jermaine Burton (Georgia) and Tyler (Louisville) as well as running back Jahmyr Gibbs (Georgia) and offensive tackle Tyler Steem (Vanderbilt).

So far this offseaosn, Gibbs has been leading Alabama’s running back unit while Saban referred to Burton as the Crimson Tide's most consistent receiver during camp. Meanwhile, Steen served as the first-team tackle during Saturday's scrimmage, according to sources.

Alabama will practice again on Thursday and Friday before holding its final preseason scrimmage on Saturday inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide will open its season at home against Utah State on Sept. 3.