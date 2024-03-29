For the first time in 20 years, Alabama basketball is headed back to the Elite Eight. The No. 4 seed Crimson Tide knocked off No. 1 seed North Carolina, 89-87, Thursday night. Now, Alabama is one win away from its first Final Four appearance in school history. Here’s a full transcript of what head coach Nate Oats had to say following the win.

Opening statement

“Our guys showed some character. They've been showing some character these last three games. We've been questioned all year on defense, probably rightfully so, but our defense showed up particularly in the second half. We had a game plan. You've got to give North Carolina credit. They're a very good team. They've played well all year. We had a game plan. Gotta give Cadeau and Trimble a lot of credit. We planned on leaving them open; they hit four 3s in the first half. We questioned whether to stay with it or not. We decided to stick with it. Those guys ended up not playing very many minutes, 13 between the two of them. I think the plan was right. Sometimes stuff doesn't go your way. They didn't hit that many 3s but we stuck with it. “Our word has been "next," this whole tournament -- next play, next play. They hit it. I told them, that's on me. Next play. Next play. We'll figure it out. We made adjustments, made adjustments, and these guys just kept making plays. And I'll say Sears -- he scored at least 20 points, I don't know how many straight games, 20 out of the last 22 or something. Late he's been great for us. I went to him when we were down there late… He said forget it, get it to Grant, Grant's cooking, let's go. “When you have your leading scorer and best player to tell you run plays for somebody else, we used the word Mudita we stole from Coach Murphy with softball. That's the definition of Mudido. Vicarious joy through Grant's great game. And Grant has 24, 12 and five. He showed up. And we've been in one Elite Eight in the history of Alabama basketball. This dude showed up tonight in a big way against one of the bigs in the country. And Bacot was good. He had 19, 12 and one. Grant had 24, 12 and five. I think people question whether we're frail, soft, Grant showed we're not. We can go with the big boys. “And Clemson's good. Clemson beat us at our place. We've got to get locked in and figure it out. They're a really good team. We've got a short-lived celebration. I told them they can celebrate about 30 minutes. As soon as the media is out of the locker room, we've got to get moving on to Clemson.”

On if he envisioned Nelson could be as good as he was against North Carolina

"I did. I thought he could be this good. Do I say, I thought he would be this good going into the game today? No because he had been struggling, but I knew what he was capable of when we got him. We ran the one pick-and-roll with him handling. He got down hill and he scored when Bacot had the three fouls. "He's 6'11", can handle it on pick-and-rolls. He shot the one 3 when we took the lead and that thing was all net. He's been shooting it really well the last -- we had voluntary shooting two nights ago. "Three guys went. Grant Nelson went. And he showed up. He was 10-of-11 from the free-throw line before those last two, 2-of-2 from 3. Grant Nelson deserves to play well. He works hard. He's been all about the right stuff all year. Even when he struggled he just stays with it, stays with it. I couldn't be happier for Grant. "But did I expect 24, 12 and five? No. Would I have said I would be totally shocked? No, because I know he's capable of it. But, man, he showed up tonight."

On how he improved the competitiveness of his team

“We kept challenging them. We've got to get more competitive in practice. Challenge, like, just put it there. And I'll say what, leadership on the team, like Pringle's been great all week. The last three games, Pringle's leadership. And tonight, he's been battling the foot injury all year. It was really flaring up. He just wasn't himself. But, shoot, I'm looking, we were like 28 points per 100 possessions better on defense with him in the game than when he wasn't. So you can say a lot about the leadership of guys trying to get us to compete. Mark Sears has competed as hard as he's ever competed since he's been at Alabama these last three games. When the season's on the line, we've been challenging these guys all year. They've stepped up. “I've got to give these guys a lot of credit. Aaron Estrada, the next time we lose that's the last game he plays. He came out playing great. We just go down the line. “Jarin Stevenson didn't score well but led the team in plus/minus. The kid from Chapel Hill, special game for him. He should still be in high school. Just go down the list, we wouldn't be here if it wasn't for Dioubate. They're bringing their competitive side out at the right time. You want to peaking in March; we're peaking in March.”

On why Alabama can make the Final Four

“We're one game away. And it's not easy. I told these guys at halftime it's not easy to win these games to get to an Elite Eight. There's only been one in Alabama. They've had all kinds of pros and all kinds of really good teams. Wimp Sanderson was one of the better coaches in his era in the country. They were never able to make it. “Gottfried made it to the Elite Eight when Pettway was on the team. And we heard about it forever because Pettway has got the only Elite Eight and now we have two. We're going to try to get the only Final Four. “And Clemson is good. Some of their guys killed us. So we've got to get a better game plan. I thought the coaching staff, the assistants, our analytics crew did an unbelievable job getting us ready for this game. I thought we had spot-on game plan. We've got to do the same thing for Clemson. We won't be getting a lot of sleep tonight.”

On how his team didn’t fold in tough moments

“It was a little disappointing. There was like three minutes and 30 seconds, or whatever three at the under-4 in the first half, I think you're referring to, we were up seven, if I remember right, or maybe up one and they went on an 8 run and we were down seven. I had to call timeout. “We gave up some runs that -- we've been using the word next, next, next where I thought maybe we didn't move to the next play as good as we could. “Whether it's my timeout I called or whether it was a media timeout, when we were able to get them together, I thought the energy was good. “I thought Mark Sears' energy at the under eight, like, gotta get this. The under eight -- I don't know what the score was at the under eight media timeout, but that timeout I thought won the game with the energy in the huddle, Pringle, Sears. “Things were not going well at that time. Things had gone well and they were trending the wrong direction. We came out made a run, Grant Nelson got going, and we took off from there.”

On how Alabama overcame its defensive struggles

“Listen, our defense definitely had struggles through the years. There's some guys on this team that have been trying to be great defenders all year. “I think Rylan Griffen is one of them. We had a scrimmage against TCU and he wasn't very good. We challenged him; he stepped up. He's been great. “One of the best players in the country, All-American status, player-of-the-year status. RJ Davis went 4-of-20 and 0-for-9 from 3. And Rylan stepped up to the challenge and he's competitive. “When Cormac Ryan hit those back-to-back, whatever, 3s, he said put me on him. He wouldn't take no for an answer. Preston, on the scout, I said just put him on Cormac, figure it out, he's going to take Cormac. We had to deviate a little bit from the game plan because the game plan we thought was working. “Rylan's defense was great. You look at, we really were trying to zone in and stop Bacot and Davis. Bacot ended up with 19. RJ ended up with 16. But they took 38 shots combined to get those. They were a combined 12-of-38. “While they got points, they weren't very efficient. You look at our guys, Grant Nelson scores 24 on nine shots. Sears has been ridiculously efficient all year, scored 18 on 14 shots. “I thought our guys were able to be a little more efficient. That's why we shot 48 percent, they shot 39 percent from the field. I thought we forced them into taking a lot of shots. Those guys are being locked in the scouting report and guys being competitive. Rylan Griffen took it personal. Nick Pringle -- Grant took Bacot. Mo Dioubate came in and guarded Bacot, giving up all kind of size, and I thought he battled and fought pretty hard for us in there.”

On moving on to the next game