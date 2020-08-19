Todd McVey knew Jalen Milroe was his future quarterback before the right-hander graduated the eighth grade.

Upon taking the head coaching job at Tompkins High School in Katy, Texas in February of 2017, McVey made a trip to a nearby junior high to scout for the future. The moment he saw Milroe, he was convinced he had his man.

“He and I had another conversation and I told him ‘I’m taking over this job, and I’d like for you to help me build this place,’” McVey recalls. “He was very mature at the time, and he just kind of looked at me and smiled. I knew he would be special from early on.”