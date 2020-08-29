Alabama landed its 20th commitment from the class of 2021 when Tim Keenan III announced his pledge to the Crimson Tide on Saturday morning. Keenan is from Ramsay High School in Birmingham, Alabama and the Crimson Tide's fourth in-state commitment joining inside linebacker Ian Jackson, defensive tackle Anquin Barnes and linebacker Deontae Lawson. In the video above, Andrew Bone of BamaInsider.com provides what it means with Keenan jumping on-board.

Keenan is Alabama's latest big-time Birmingham DT

The giants of Alabama’s defensive line have been forged from iron in recent years. The Crimson Tide’s last three nose tackles, starting with Daron Payne in 2016 have called Birmingham home. Alabama replaced Payne, the 13th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, with Quinnen Williams, who went third overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. The latest tackle to suit up for the Crimson Tide is returning starter, and sophomore, D.J. Dale. On Saturday, Alabama found his possible successor when four-star defensive tackle Tim Keenan III, also from Birmingham, became the 20th overall 2021 prospect to commit to Alabama. Read more here

Tim Keenan III: "There is no better school for me than Alabama"

Here's what Tim Keenan III had to say about committing to Alabama: "It definitely wasn't an easy decision, because of the great schools recruiting me, but it was not super-hard either because Alabama is Alabama," said Keenan. "I have always liked Alabama, it was the school I watched growing up, so I have always compared every other school to Alabama, and Alabama is the just the best." Read more here