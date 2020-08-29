The giants of Alabama’s defensive line have been forged from iron in recent years. The Crimson Tide’s last three nose tackles, starting with Daron Payne in 2016 have called Birmingham home.

Alabama replaced Payne, the 13th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, with Quinnen Williams, who went third overall in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The latest tackle to suit up for the Crimson Tide is returning starter, and sophomore, D.J. Dale. On Saturday, Alabama found his possible successor when four-star defensive tackle Tim Keenan III, also from Birmingham, became the 20th overall 2021 prospect to commit to Alabama.