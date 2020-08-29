Keenan continues tradition established by Daron Payne, other former DTs
The giants of Alabama’s defensive line have been forged from iron in recent years. The Crimson Tide’s last three nose tackles, starting with Daron Payne in 2016 have called Birmingham home.
Alabama replaced Payne, the 13th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, with Quinnen Williams, who went third overall in the 2019 NFL Draft.
The latest tackle to suit up for the Crimson Tide is returning starter, and sophomore, D.J. Dale. On Saturday, Alabama found his possible successor when four-star defensive tackle Tim Keenan III, also from Birmingham, became the 20th overall 2021 prospect to commit to Alabama.
“I definitely see Tim being that first-round draft pick one day,” Keenan’s trainer Kevin Brown said. “And that’s just me over the course of the years just understanding and knowing what it takes to get there. Being able to work with so many guys that have done it.”
The list of players Brown has trained is long, and it does happen to include Payne, Williams and Dale. When asked to compare Keenan to his Birmingham predecessors Brown, the owner of Xtreme Fitness and Performance, said he sees a lot in common between Alabama’s latest commitment and the guy that started this ridiculous run of local dominance.
