JC Latham, the No. 23 overall player in the Rivals100 from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, had no intentions of playing on the offensive line prior to the start of his junior season. He played on the defensive front throughout his career. It was a decision which has shaped him into one of the top players, some will argue the top player, at his position.

It's fate sometimes how injuries can change the trajectory of someone's future path to stardom. Latham was born in Mississippi and then moved to Wisconsin when he was in elementary school. He helped lead Catholic Memorial (in Waukesha, Wisc.) to Division 3 State Championship during his sophomore year.

Latham then decided to move to IMG Academy. He envisioned continuing his career as a defensive lineman until a few teammates suffered injuries on the offensive line.

"My coach was talking to me about moving from defensive to offensive line," Latham said. "He kept saying if I can get in the playbook I would be a straight dog and I can become a starter. So I got in the playbook and started learning the basics.

"We had two or three players get hurt on the offensive line. I had not fully moved over to O-line. Once those guys went down they asked me and another guy if we would make the switch. We basically said we would do whatever it takes to help the team. I decided to go full-time on the offensive line.

"It was pretty tough just off the fact that I didn't know a lot going into it. I would just hit the guy in front of me. If the ball was going this way I would hit him that way. My pass blocking was ‘just don't let my guy touch the quarterback.’ I didn't have a lot of time to learn technique.”

Latham gives a lot of credit to IMG Academy offensive line coach and former Super Bowl Champion George Hegamin for his development in the last year.

"I learned a few fundamentals here and there," he said. "I then really started taking it more in-depth with Coach Hegamin. We went more in-depth with technique. I would stay after practice and work on different things. It just paid off. It's been so amazing to have him. I feel like he's one of the best coaches I've ever had.