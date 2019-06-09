Demouy Kennedy, a four-star linebacker from Theodore High School in Alabama, has been on the Alabama recruiting radar for a while. The Crimson Tide wanted to spend time and work him out on Saturday. Kennedy spoke with Rivals.com prior to his visit.

"Alabama has really picked things up with me recently," Kennedy said. "They are texting me every day, they have been at the school a couple of times, and I am going to be there this weekend.

"I am going to work out at their camp and see what they are about. I have been there three times in the past. I know a good bit about Alabama, but I want to learn more about the coaches and just see how into me they really are. The camp will show me a lot."

