TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama moved indoors Wednesday to escape the rain as players participated in their third practice in preparation for Saturday’s game against Mississippi State. Players were dressed in full pads for the workout. Here are some notes from the media viewing period.

— Jerry Jeudy was absent from the viewing period. The sophomore receiver was not listed in any of head coach Nick Saban’s injury updates this week, and his absence from Wednesday’s practice is unknown.

— DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Henry Ruggs III (leg) led the receiving group during drills. Smith still has a hamstring-support strip on his leg but did not appear limited. Both receivers caught passes from quarterbacks during team drills.

— With Jeudy gone, the Smith and Ruggs were followed by Tyrell Shavers and Jaylen Waddle then Xavier Williams and Derek Kief. Xavian Marks and Slade Bolden were the two inside receivers.

— Najee Harris participated in drills with the rest of the running backs for the first time this week after spraining his ankle against LSU. Harris’ right ankle was heavily taped, but he was able to participate in both individual and team drills.

— Jalen Hurts (ankle) participated in throwing drills but did not work with the rest of the quarterbacks during footwork drills.

