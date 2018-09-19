Alabama held its third practice in preparation for Saturday’s game against Texas A&M. Players worked indoors to escape the heat. Here are some notes from the media viewing period.



— Anfernee Jennings participated in drills with the rest of the outside linebackers after standing off to the side the past two viewing periods. He showed no signs of limitations.

— Defensive lineman Johnny Dwight was also back in action for the first time this week. He and fellow defensive lineman Stephon Wynn (ligament strain) continued to wear braces on their legs but went through drills.

— Running back Jerome Ford was seen walking with a brace on his left knee before practice. He threw the brace to the side during the start of the viewing period but was still wearing a support strip on the side of his left leg.

Continue reading