TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama remained indoors Wednesday for its second practice in preparation for Saturday’s game against The Citadel. Players were dressed in full pads for the workout. Here are some notes from the media viewing period.

— Tua Tagovailoa is no longer wearing a brace on his right knee and instead is wearing a rubber sleeve. He was moving well during footwork drills. That coincides with the positive update head coach Nick Saban provided earlier in the day during the SEC coaches teleconference.

“He got hurt earlier in the year. I think he’s over that now,” Saban said. “I think the focus needs to be on everybody just doing a better job so we that can minimize the effect on the quarterback.”



— Jalen Hurts (ankle) is still very limited with his movements during footwork drills. He did not partake in the full ladder drill and instead went through the motions at a much slower pace.



— The left side of Alabama’s starting offensive line did not participate in drills during the media viewing period. Left guard Deonte Brown (turf toe) and left tackle Jonah Williams were both dressed out and present during practice but stood to the back as the rest of the offensive line worked. While Saban previously said Brown’s injury might affect him this week, Williams’ limitation is currently unknown.

— Alabama’s first-team unit lined up with Matt Womack, Lester Cotton, Ross Pierschbacher, Alex Leatherwood and Jedrick Wills from left to right.

