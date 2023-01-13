TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Nothing rattles Noah Clowney.

When Alabama needs a big defensive stop or a clutch basket during a pivotal time in the game, the freshman doesn't shy away from the challenge and against No. 15 Arkansas it showed.

Clowney scored seven of his 15 points during Alabama's 11-4 run to open the second half. At the time it gave Alabama its largest lead of the game and the scoring boost it desperately needed after shooting just 38% from the floor in the first half.

"At the end of the day, I don't care if they are 280, 250, 160, we all bleed the same blood," Clowney said. "You might have different attributes that I ain't got, but at the end of the day it really is just effort."

Clowney's performance prompted Alabama head coach Nate Oats to say the freshman is "not scared of much," especially when it comes to looking for his shot.

The 6-foot-10 forward made just 10 of his 36 attempts from behind the arc a meager 27%. What may deter other players from attempting to take those shots, especially as teams move into conference play, didn't faze Clowney. He not only continued to take 3-pointers, but once he started to see them fall, they fell in bunches.

"Earlier in the season, I started off rough," Clowney said. "I think it was South Dakota State where they started playing off of me. I really don't care. If it's open, it's going up. I just play I don't think that hard about it I'm not gonna lie."

As a result, Clowney has carved out a bigger role in the offense which has dramatically improved his scoring numbers as he currently is one of three players to be averaging double figures through 16 games.

His determination coupled with his maturity has already impressed Oats who compared him to some of the best freshmen the head coach has mentored during his time in Tuscaloosa such as Josh Primo.

"He's got a different mindset. He's very mature. He's very professional. You've got guys that say they want to be a pro, but they act nothing like a pro when they walk in ... He's one who came in from day 1 -- acts like a pro, thinks like a pro."