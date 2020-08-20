 Pete Golding Press Conference
Watch: Pete Golding's Press Conference

Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding spoke to the media on Thursday, August 20 about wanting an improved defense and also mentioned key contributors for the upcoming season.

