football
Watch: Pete Golding's Press Conference
Kyle Henderson
BamaInsider
Managing Editor
Since 2006 Kyle Henderson has worked within the Rivals.com network.
Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding spoke to the media on Thursday, August 20 about wanting an improved defense and also mentioned key contributors for the upcoming season.
Nugget on William Anderson and Brian Branch
More team nuggets: Quarterback talk
