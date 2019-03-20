TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama held its third practice of spring camp Wednesday as players dressed out in shorts and shells under sunny, 67-degree weather. Here are some notes from the media viewing session.

— After missing the first two practices, sophomore linebacker Ale Kaho was back in action. He wore shoulder pads with the rest of the inside linebackers and went through drills. He had a sleeve on his left leg but looked to be moving well.

— Dylan Moses and Joshua McMillon were the first two inside linebackers to go through drills. Next up were Jaylen Moody and Markail Benton followed by Shane Lee and Kaho.

