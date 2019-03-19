TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Mack Wilson seemed at peace with himself Tuesday. Like most of the 18 former Alabama players who participated in the team’s Pro Day, he had just been subjected to a gauntlet of drills in front of a large congregation of NFL scouts inside Hank Crisp Indoor Facility.

Wilson entered the day looking to prove that he was the top linebacker in this year’s draft — a class that includes LSU’s Devin White and Michigan’s Devin Bush. Following a busy day that consisted of him participating in the broad jump, vertical, 40-yard dash and positional skills, Wilson stated he felt content with his performance.

However, when asked he if he felt like he did enough to solidify his first-round status, the former Alabama linebacker responded with a quick, “No.”

“I still feel like there’s a lot of room for improvement,” Wilson said. “You know, I didn’t have the perfect Pro Day. I didn’t accomplish everything that I wanted to accomplish. But I told my parents and my trainers, ‘as long as I’m happy, I want y’all to be happy.’ After I ran my 40 and I saw what I ran, I was happy. I wasn’t mad at myself, I wasn’t down. I was like, ‘I’m going to finish these drills strong and go about my day.’”

The headline surrounding Wilson’s Pro Day will center around his lackluster time in the 40-yard dash. While Alabama doesn’t make times public, the linebacker reportedly was clocked with a 4.72 time in his first attempt and a 4.65 time in his second attempt.

Neither time presents a red flag to NFL teams, especially since Wilson is still nursing a hamstring injury which prevented him from running at the NFL Scouting Combine. However, the time is a far way off from the blazing 4.42-mark White posted at the combine.