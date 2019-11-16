WATCH: Nick Saban's post game presser after Mississippi State
Watch what Nick Saban had to say following Alabama's 38-7 victory over Mississippi State.
Injury to Tua Tagovailoa overshadows Alabama's win over Mississippi State
WestGate Luxury Condos - To be any closer, you'd need a ticket
Andrew Bone, of BamaInsider.com, is a real estate broker in the state of Alabama.
Contact Andrew Bone for all of your real estate needs; buyers, sellers, investors, developers. Property management; BoneHomeTours.com Call 205-531-5577 or click here