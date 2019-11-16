The Alabama Crimson Tide is a 17.5 favorite over Mississippi State this weekend

Game details Kickoff temperature: 46 degrees Alabama -17.5

TV: ESPN Did you know: Alabama has won it's last 11 meetings against the Bulldogs Last year: Alabama 24, Mississippi State 0 Questionable for today: QB Tua Tagovailoa

Checking in from Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi



Alabama @ Mississippi State

Kick time is at 11:00 a.m.

TV is ESPN pic.twitter.com/zMkck3zETK — Kyle Henderson (@Rivals_Kyle) November 16, 2019

WestGate Luxury Condos - To be any closer, you'd need a ticket

WestGate Luxury Condos - To be any closer, you'd need a ticket

Andrew Bone, of BamaInsider.com, is a real estate broker in the state of Alabama.